YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Langenheim passed peacefully on Tuesday April 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman, with her family by her side.

Patricia was born on July 25, 1948, in Youngstown, daughter of James and Evelyn Jenkins Tarbet. She was raised by her grandparents James F. and Sadie Tarbet.

She graduated from South High School class of 1966 and was a lifelong area resident.

Patricia was a housewife who raised her family and enjoyed playing cards with her girlfriends. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends.

She enjoyed watching her son play baseball games for many years and was a board member with Boardman youth baseball.

Her pride and joy in life was her granddaughter, Isabella.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Richard A. Langenheim and Brian (Erika) Langenheim; her daughter, Melissa Langenheim and plus her granddaughter Isabella Langenheim.

She also leaves her sisters, Linda (Dennis) Naples, Joyce (Robert) Bovara; brother, James Tarbet; best friend, Dolores Triveri; nephew, Bob (Bre) Bovara; nieces, Kelly (Tim) Seiter, Jenny Tarbet Wood and several sisters and brothers-in-law.

Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Langenheim they were married for 49 years.

Private services were held at the Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia A. Langenheim, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.