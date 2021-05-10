Patricia A. George, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patti” A. George, 74, of Austintown passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Mercy Health Center in Boardman.

Patti was born August 7, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Ruth Shea Herdman and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

She was a retired registered nurse and spent her career at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in both downtown Youngstown and in Boardman. She was highly regarded in her field.

Patricia is survived by her husband of over 52 years, Robert F. George; two sons, Robert J. George and his spouse, Theresa and Patrick George; four grandchildren, Ryan George, Andrew George, Matthew George and Bryse George; a sister, Mary Jo Herdman; three brothers, Timothy Herdman, Michael Herdman and James Herdman; a brother-in-law, Brian P. George and two sisters-in-law, Kathy Gondel and Colleen O’Dea and her husband, Gene.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Herdman; a brother, Bruce Herdman and his wife, Connie and their daughter, Brook; a niece, Nicole Herdman and her brother-in-law, Thomas Gondel.

Patti enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, who were the highlight of her life. She lived and full and fruitful life, always sharing her love and kindness with those she touched. Patti was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and nurse who will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

Family and friends may call Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Leo J. Wehrlin, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Due to our current health crisis Covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social distancing guideline mandated by the state of Ohio (6-foot apart and please not to linger). Thank you.

Family and friends of Patti may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to the George family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia ” Patti” A. George, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.