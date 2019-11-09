Patricia A. (Bushey) Puskarcik, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Puskarcik, 86, of New Middletown, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon November 5, 2019.

Patricia was born December 1, 1932 in Springfield, Massachusetts, a daughter of Arthur and Mary McLaughlin Bushey.

Patricia graduated from Holy Cross High School in Massachusetts.

She was a devoted homemaker and mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her love of traveling took her to all parts of the world, she especially enjoyed the east coast.

Patricia attended St. Paul’s Church in New Middletown.

Her husband Chester, whom she married in 1952, passed away June 3, 1995.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Chester Dale Paskin, Debra (Ron) Rodway, Margaret (Jerry) Bailey, Dennis (Lori) Puskarcik and David Puskarcik; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Patricia is preceded in death by a brother, John McLaughlin and a sister, Barbara Bushey.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Reverend Kevin Peters, Saturday November 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

Material tributes can be made in Patricia’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman.

To send flowers to Patricia’s family, please visit www.foxfuneralhome.org