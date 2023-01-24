BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela G. Steiner, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home in Boardman surrounded by family.

Pam was born October 11, 1961, in Covington, Virginia, a daughter of Shelby J. Goff (Ratliff) and the late Charles W. Goff.

Pam graduated from Newton Falls High School.

She received her Associate Degree from Kent State University and her BA from Youngstown State University. She began her career working in a local law office and retired from the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton.

Pam leaves her mother, Shelby Goff of Newton Falls, sisters Anita Goff of Boardman and Denise Stearns (Kevin) of Malibu, California; brothers, Jeff Goff (Cindy) and Mark Goff both of Newton Falls; her stepchildren, Richard Steiner, of Youngstown and Sarah Steiner, of Austintown, as well as an extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pam was preceded in death by her father and her half-brother Billy Goff.

Pam enjoyed traveling, cooking and gardening, but mostly she loved family and friends. She enjoyed talking to neighbors on her walks, picking up groceries for friends and being “Aunt Pam.” She liked going on movie outings, crafting and playing games with the young children in the family.

The family would like to thank Pam’s friends who spent time with her, went to appointments and helped care for her.

Pam’s thoughtfulness, laughter and kindness will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring in accordance with Pam’s wishes. Tributes in her memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at givenow.lls.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pamela G. (Goff) Steiner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.