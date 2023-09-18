YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga “Dolly” Ednie, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Dolly was born July 15, 1932, in Salem Township, Pennsylvania, daughter of Louis and Mary (Haverlation) Lopushanski.

On August 15, 1953, she married William Ednie in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania. Their marriage was filled with much love and memories for 67 wonderful years.

Dolly was employed at Sears and Roebuck Co. for 25 years, beginning in 1969 until her retirement from there in 1994.

During her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling the country and visiting casinos with Bill. Many winters were spent at their home in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Besides her parents, Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Bill and her brothers, Louis and John.

She leaves behind her daughters, Terri (Ed) Fannon, Kim (Kenny) Kreps and Kristen (Kevin) Rast; her grandchildren, Joe (Julie) DeLisio, Jenna (Mike) Eaton, Kendahl Kreps, Kylie Kreps and Madison Rast; her great-granddaughters, Bailey and Maci DeLisio and Ella Eaton and her sisters, Irene Harr and Elizabeth Reabe.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.

There will be a private family service held at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be sent in Olga “Dolly” Ednie’s name to Hospice of the Valley

