Norman E. Harbison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman E. Harbison, 92 passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 28, 2020.

Norman was born August 16, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of Edward J and Margaret M. Kronauer Harbison.

A 35 year employee of Ohio Bell, Norman retired 1983 as the assistant manager of repair department.

He was a member of St. Christine Church, telephone pioneers and board member and past president of the Tri-County Credit Union.

Norman was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding with his friends.

He enjoyed family gatherings and dinners. Norman was a proud Army veteran serving during the Korean War.

His wife the former M. Eileen Brett, whom he married August 19, 1950, passed away December 25, 2001.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children Kathleen (Rick) Amendolea of Columbiana, Pat (Kim) Harbison of Canfield and Margaret Wilson of Columbiana, grandson Aric Amendolea, Alex (Kristin) Amendolea, Zack (Lauren) Amendolea, Norman (Sara Jo) Harbison, Andrew Wilson and Tom Wilson, and six great grandchildren.

Along with his parents and wife, Norman is preceded in death by a son Eddie, Baby Girl Harbison, brothers William Harbison and Joseph Harbison, sisters Clarita Raupple and Elizabeth Donnelly and grandson Patrick Harbison.

Material tributes can be made in Norman’s memory to the Ursuline Sisters, 4250 Shields Rd., Canfield, Ohio 44406. A memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Christine Church.

There are no calling hours.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to observe all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the State of Ohio ( 6-foot rule and not to linger ) Thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

