Norita T. (Kling) Morrison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norita T. Kling Morrison, 94, a lifelong resident of Youngstown, passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Inn at Christine Valley surrounded by family.

Norita was born January 24, 1926. She was the daughter of Herman V. and Nora Cronin Kling.

Norita was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word. She filled her days with perfecting the baked goods she learned how to make working with her dad at the Kling Bakery, assisting her loving husband, Bob, at his dental office and volunteering in many capacities at her parish, St. Christine Church. She spent hours corresponding with loved ones by letter or showing support through her presence at many special occasions. At night, the family played games like Uno, a favorite, before the children were tucked in with their special nightly prayers.

Norita was an extraordinary hostess. Whether a first-time guest, a group of priests, her club ladies, the Dental Auxiliary group, or her family, she showed genuine hospitality. Preparing for holiday meals kept her busy, not only decorating, baking, and cooking, but also filling the 25 plus stockings that became an annual Christmas tradition.

Finally, her devotion to her faith guided her way of life. Norita not only attended daily Mass but she also lived the Gospels in her decision-making. Even when her memory faded away, she instinctively knew to pray the rosary.

The family would like to thank the Crossroads Hospice and the administration and staff of the Inn at Christine Valley for their daily love, care and concern, especially her grandson, David, who works there as an aide.

She married her husband, Dr. Robert G. Morrison, on June 8, 1946 at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown, who sadly passed away on August 17, 2000.

Norita leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Raymond G. (Teresa) Morrison Batavia, III and Daniel C. Morrison of Atlanta, Georgia; her daughters, Theresa A. (Mike) Semchee of Austintown, Ohio and Claudia A. (Mark) Brown of Woodbridge, Virginia and her daughter-in-law, Aimee Morrison of Warren, Ohio. She leaves her 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Norita was preceded in death by her son, Peter I. Morrison on December 10, 2016; her sister, Dorothy (Bill) Higgins and her brother, Herman V. (Rosemary) Kling.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Saint Christine Church, celebrated by Rev. Leo J. Wehrlin and co-celebrated by Msgr. David Rhodes, Rev. Edward P. Noga and Rev. J. James Korda.

Due to our current health crisis, COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of Ohio (6-foot apart and no lingering). Thank you very much.

Interment will take place privately with the family at Calvary Cemetery.

Norita’s family requests that contributions be made to the Peter I. Morrison Scholarship Fund at Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.