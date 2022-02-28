YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nina N. (Nicoludis) Dallis, age 93, died peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at home surrounded by the love of her family.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Demetrios J. Dallis. Devoted mother of Barbara D. Dallis of Wellesley and Kelly D. Kehoe (Gerald P. Kehoe III) of Norwell. Loving grandmother of John Dallis Stone (Haley Duncan), G. Patrick Kehoe IV and Dallis N. Kehoe. Sister to Virginia N. Pappas (Dr. Stephen S. Pappas) of Bethesda, Maryland.

Nina was born on May 20, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Stephen and Markella Nicoludis.

She graduated from Youngstown State University and went on to work in the trust investment department of the former Dollar Savings and Trust Company.

She loved to sing, harmonizing with her husband and enjoyed playing violin with various local symphony groups.

Nina raised her children in Youngstown, where she taught by example volunteerism and involvement in community civic organizations, actively participating and fundraising for the Mahoning County Medical Society Auxiliary, Angels for Easter Seal, St. Elizabeth Hospital Junior Guild, Youngstown Symphony Society and Butler Institute of American Art.

She was an active member and, with her husband, a founding supporter of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, where she served as choir director for many years.

Nina loved people. She spoke her mind, engaging with wit, charm and elegance and was a beacon of strength and optimism throughout her life.

Nina was a fiercely devoted mother and grandmother, remaining through her final days active and interested in every aspect of her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She was truly the matriarch and glue of her loving family where her presence will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 19 Common Street, Braintree, on Friday March 4 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. preceding the service.

Interment in Youngstown will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances may be made to Mercy Health–St. Elizabeth Hospital or St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, Endowment Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nina N. (Nicoludis) Dallis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.