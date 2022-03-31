YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Christen Nagy had so much love to give and life to live for, yet she lost her battle to drug addiction on Tuesday, March 29. She was 36 years old.

Nicole was born on August 25, 1985, in Youngstown, the daughter of William Nagy and Mary Ann (Allison) Campolito.

Nicole’s family would like to speak openly about her death, hoping to raise awareness about the epidemic of drug addiction. So many people supported and tried to help Nicole but she could not overcome this battle that destroys so many families. Nicole was a kind, loving, bubbly and charismatic person who would always try to find the best of any situation. She lit up a room with her upbeat personality and beautiful smile. In spite of all those who loved her, Nicole was unable to find peace within herself to fight her addiction.

Nicole had a heart of gold and leaves behind two children whom she loved dearly, Cameron Strahin, 12 and Penelope Anderson, 6. She was the keeper and mother hen to her four younger sisters, Ashley (Dion) Nagy of Canfield, Cortney Nagy of Youngstown, Kristina Campolito of Youngstown and Ella Nagy of Columbiana. Besides her parents, children and siblings, Nicole leaves behind grandmothers, Ann Marie Allison and Margaret Rochford; stepmother, Colleen (Rochford) Nagy; nieces, Baylee and Evelyn and nephews, Jameir, Carter and Enzo. Nicole will also be deeply missed by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Nicole was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Lillian Nagy, whom she was a caregiver to towards the end of their lives, as well as her grandfathers, William Allison, Sr. and Thomas Rochford

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and Sunday April 3, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor David Luther.

