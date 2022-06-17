YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Vincent Granitto, 90, passed peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Nicholas was born August 8, 1931, on Watt Street in the Hollow, Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mafalda D’Apruzzo and was an area resident most of his life.

He attended grade school at St. Patrick’s in Youngstown and graduated for Ursuline High School in 1949. Nick went to Youngstown College and graduated in 1953, with a degree in engineering.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company as a project engineer then transferred to east Chicago for same company in 1957 and oversaw the electronics department. Nick in 1969 returned to Youngstown and was Co-Owner of Taylor Rental Centers with brothers, Len and Joe; they were in business for 37 years.

Nick’s passion was baseball. He played in Volney Rogers League, Class B, Double A league. He pitched for Youngstown College under Dom Roselli, pitched for Youngstown McKelvis in Double A when they won the N.A.B.F., three years straight from 1953 to 1955. Nick played 20 years with Youngstown Baseball Oldtimers 50 and over league. In 1950 Nick went to Forbes Field and tried out with Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nick enjoyed going to sporting events with Theresa, especially Cardinal Mooney games. He enjoyed golf trips with his brothers for years, at Geneva on the Lake Cambridge Springs and Myrtle Beach. Nick also played in St. Dominic’s golf league for many years. He enjoyed going to Florida and watching the grandchildren playing ball. He was a big fan of all Cleveland sports: the Indians, Cavs and the Browns.

Nick was a member of St. Dominic Church since 1969. He belonged to 3rd & 4th degree Knights of Columbus and to the Men’s Catholic fellowship.

He belonged to the Youngstown Baseball Oldtimers Association and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992. He was also inducted into the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame for baseball in 2006.

Nick leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Theresa Casey Strong whom he married November 23, 1973, at St. Dominic Church; his children, Brenda Jones, Thomas J. (Paula), Chris (Kim), Joseph (Terese) and Garrett (Jodi) Granitto and Dan (Patty) Strong; his brothers, Leonard (Arlene) and Joseph (Donna) Granitto; his 16 grandchildren, Ryan (Alyssa) Granitto, Amanda (Mike) Szabo, Brittani (Dain) Verhoeven, Brandon Granitto, Kaitlyn Granitto, Danielle (David) Perry, Marty Strong, Frederick Jones, Calli (Josh) Davis, Shawn (Janelle) Granitto, Nicole Granitto, Megan Granitto, Briana Granitto, Carly Gaherty, Kirby (Josh) Gatterty and Lance Spratling; six great-grandchildren, Lorelai Granitto, Presley Szabo, Luca, Guilia, Matteo Nicolas Granitto and Reagan Verhoeven, plus two more great grandchildren on the way.

Besides his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol E. Presley Granitto, they married September 19, 1953, sadly she passed February 18, 1968; his son, Thomas P. Strong and son-in-law, Fred Jones.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday June 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev, Nicholas Ingham.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The Granitto family has requested that material tributes be made in Nick’s memory to Saint Dominic Church.

