Nicholas J. Boerio, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Boerio, Sr., 41 of Youngstown, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 23, 2021.

He was born November 5, 1979, in Youngstown, a son of Brian and Carol Ann Laconis Boerio, Sr.

Nicholas was a mechanic at Rick Bates Garage and loved spending time with family and friends.

Along with his mother, Carol Boerio of Youngstown, Nicholas leaves to cherish his memory his children, Allexis Boerio and Nicholas Boerio, Jr.; brothers, Brian Boerio, Jr. and Charles Boerio, Sr.; fiancée, Andrea Adams and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his father, Brian Boerio, Nicholas is preceded in death by brother, Michael Boerio and grandparents, Charles and Betty Boerio and Nancy Altier, plus a nephew, Charles “Chuckie” Boerio, Jr.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends of Nicholas may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Boerio family.

