YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nichlas Rast, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Nichlas worked for many years in management for the Sears Corporation. Nick took a short sabbatical and started his second career with Mahoning Medical, because he enjoyed being active and being around people.

Nick dedicated numerous hours to the Masons and Shriners organization. He took great pride in helping the children at the Shriners hospitals. He held the honor of District Deputy and Master of Poland Lodge.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

Beloved husband of the late Sandra Rast.

Early on, Nick and his family enjoyed traveling and camping. Upon retiring, Nick and Sandy moved to Texas, for a few years, yet returned to the place he referred to as home.

Nick has three children, Vicky (Keith) Traylor, Kevin (Kristen) Rast and Mark (Claire) Rast. He was a loving grandfather of ten, Michele Dearth, Nathan Wooley (Jessica), Shawn Meyer (Brad), Jason Traylor (Kara), Lindsay Duggar (Jason), Shelby Sakowitz (Randy), Mariah Hamilton (Joe), Mackenzie Rast, Abby Rast and Madison Rast. Nick was also blessed to be a great-grandfather of 14 and great-great-grandfather of four.

The family has chosen a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations to the Shriners hospital be made in his honor to Youngstown Shrine Club, PO Box 302, North Lima, OH 44452.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

