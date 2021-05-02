Nedra L. Vimmerstedt Sattler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nedra L. Vimmerstedt Sattler, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Nedra was born on December 24, 1934, in Youngstown, to Charles A. Vimmerstedt and Vivienne Williard Vimmerstedt. At the age of 4, her great aunt and uncle, Lucy and Eric Vimmerstedt, raised her alongside their seven children, Rosemary, Bud, Jean, Carl, Stella, John and Clair, on Princeton Avenue.

She was a 1953 graduate of Ursuline High School and married her high school sweetheart, Ronald J. Sattler on May 21, 1955. They celebrated 58 years of marriage until his passing on November 25, 2013.

Nedra will be deeply missed and always remain in the hearts of her family, Vivienne (Steve) Kurdziel of Struthers, Jeff (Rhonda) Sattler of Beecher, Illinois, Sharon Conti of Struthers and Ronald “Barney” (Mandy) Sattler of Suwanee, Georgia; her grandchildren, Colleen Hlywa, Brian (Crystal) Hlywa, Mallory and Adam Sattler, Anthony and Victoria Messuri, Kaitlynn Kurdziel, Nicholas Conti and Erin Sattler; great-granddaughter, Courtney Hlywa; aunts, Beverly and Nan; stepbrother, Charles O. Vimmerstedt and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; daughter, Linda Lee Sattler Messuri; grandparents, Alfred and Lyde Vimmerstedt and William and Doris Williard; stepmother Katherine Vimmerstedt and stepsister Norma Fabrizio.

She enjoyed summer vacations at Geneva-on-the-Lake cottages with family and close friends for over 25 years, building lasting memories. She was an amazingly warm person, whose generosity and kindness were unmatched. She would do anything for anyone without hesitation. Her infectious laugh and bright smile always lit up a room.

As a member of the Sharpettes Club and the R.R.V. Club, she treasured these long-lasting friendships and looked forward to their monthly luncheons and laughter.

She worked for K-Mart for 15 years as a clerk and was also on the Ursuline Class Reunion luncheon committee. She was a member of Christ Our Savior, formerly St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and again from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 4.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Christ Our Savior in Struthers, celebrated by Father Marian Babjak.

Due to our current health crisis, COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the state (six-foot rule and not to linger), thank you.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio. Family and friends of Nedra may visit foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to the Sattler family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nedra L. Vimmerstedt Sattler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.