YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel M. Hamlett, Sr., 67 passed away peacefully Thursday morning May 26, 2022.

Nathaniel was born August 30, 1954, a son of Roosevelt and Ophelia McCarty Hamlett, Sr.

He was a South High School graduate and spent his working career at LTV Steel.

He was a generous and caring man who liked to hang out with his friends and family. Nathaniel was a gifted musician, and played the guitar, drums, and piano.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children Nathaniel Hamlett, Jr., Jody Hamlett and Shawn Hamlett, brothers Roosevelt Hamlett, Jr. and Leonard Hamlett, sisters Henrietta Tatum, Patricia Lee and Brenda Hamlett, former wife Ida, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Nathaniel is preceded in death by brothers Charles and Clarence Hamlett.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday June 4 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, with funeral services following at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of Nathaniel may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Hamlett family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nathaniel M Hamlett Sr., please visit our floral store.