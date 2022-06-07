BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Sheronovich, 87 passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Inn at Poland Way.

She was born March 25, 1935 in Youngstown and was the daughter of Phillip and Mary Cardelein.

Nancy was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School and graduated in 1956 from the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing which led to a long nursing career at Northside Hospital.

Nancy enjoyed a happy life always surrounded by family and friends. She will be remembered for her compassion and kindness to everyone she came in contact with. On weekends, she could be found listening to polka music, cooking homemade sauce, pizza and pasta. She enjoyed Sunday dinners with family, Friday night football games and bus trips to the casinos with her sisters. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and loved watching her soap operas. Bugs (Nancy) and Spitty (Stephen) are now reunited in Heaven and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Kikel; sons, Raymond (Denise) Sheronovich, Stephen (Camille) Sheronovich and Robert (Marilyn) Sheronovich; sisters, Amelia Pesut, Sue Slovkovsky and Carmel (Donald) Thornton; grandchildren, Matthew Sheronovich, Jenna (Mike) Edinger, Matthew Pregi, Jessica Kikel, Chelsea Kikel, Sam Sheronovich, Stephanie Sheronovich and Abbey Sheronovich and three great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Sheronovich and her siblings, Phillip Cardelein and Rose McKula.

Her family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the staff from The Inn at Poland Way who took care of her.

