Nancy Rouan Burke, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Rouan Burke, 89, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 with her family by her side after a short illness.

She was born on September 30, 1930 to the parents of William and Margaret Gaffney Rouan and was proud to live in Youngstown her entire life.

Nancy was a graduate of Rayen High School in 1948. She was the family caretaker and we were not surprised when she enrolled in Choffin Career Center in 1973 to pursue a dream of becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. Nancy worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and continued her career working for Dr. Humberto LaTorre where she retired in 1999.

Nancy loved “her” St. Edwards Church, where she was baptized and continued to remain an active member. She was a Eucharistic minister visiting and taking communion to the sick. She was a member and past president of The Confraternity of Christian Mothers, also member and past president of The Sacred Heart Retreat House Women’s Guild. Other clubs that Nancy enjoyed were Seton III & NCCW.

Nancy had a love of baking and cooking especially with her family by her side, and her home was open to all.

She enjoyed playing cards with friends and watching sunsets in Fort Myers Beach.

Nancy is preceded in death by “My Happiness” John J Burke, who only died August 22, 2019. They were married 69 years, June 10, 1950.

Nancy will be missed by her children Peg Wynn (Craig) Eileen Kosta (Bill) and John Burke, Jr. (Terry), grandchildren Joan Kosta, Colleen Kosta (John Shorts), Brian Wynn (Lindsey), Maggie Wynn, Christine Holtzman (Adam) John J Burke III and great grandchild Jacob John Wynn.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made to Ursuline High School Music Department 750 Wick Ave. Youngstown, 44505, or Ohio Living Hospice Care 6715 Tippecanoe Rd. Canfield, 44406.

A mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin.

At St. Edwards Church 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, Oh. 44504.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Arrangements are being handled by the Fox Funeral Home.