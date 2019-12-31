Nancy Nalley (Fazenbaker) Duigou, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy F. Nalley Duigou, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, December 29, 2019, at the Windsor House in Canfield.

Nancy was born June 24, 1948, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas Edward and Catherine F. Welsh Fazenbaker.

She was a 1966 graduate from Ursuline High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Nancy married her husband, Patrick J. Nalley, on September 13, 1969 but sadly he passed away January 14, 1981.

She was a housewife who loved taking care of her family. After her children were raised, she began working at The Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in the gift shop and became very active within the ministry, until her retirement in 2015.

Nancy was very devoted to her faith. She was a longtime member at St. Mary Church in Warren and recently at St. Charles Church. Her whole life was committed to her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Patrick T. Nalley of Southington, Casey A. (Livia) Nalley of Chesapeake, Virginia, Dennis Duigou of Warren and Anthony Duigou of Browns Mills, New Jersey; her eight grandchildren, Patrick, Nicole, Cassandra, Liam, Casey, Claire, Cadence and Joseph; three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Genevieve and Julietta; her siblings, Thomas E. (Donna) Fazenbaker of Charleston, South Carolina and Doris A. Almasy of Campbell; her sisters-in-law, Patricia E. Dempesy of Huntington, West Virginia, Peggy B. (Ralph) McDonough of Canfield and Carol A. Nalley of McDonald.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Henry N. “Bud” Duigou, whom she married June 15, 1985 and who passed away September 29, 2007, whom she loved dearly.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Prayers will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 9:15 am. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Gerald DiLucia.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 1, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.