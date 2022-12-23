CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. McLandrich Hageman, 71, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman, surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born March 9, 1951, in Struthers, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Visnic McLandrich.

She was a 1969 graduate of Mooney High School and a graduate of the registered nursing program at Youngstown State University.

She worked as a nurse first at Southside Hospital for 20 years, then Beeghley’s Mother and Baby, before finishing her career at Northside Hospital.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary McLandrich.

Nancy leaves behind her beloved husband, Dennis J. Hagman, to whom she has been married to since 1981. Throughout the course of their 41-year marriage, Nancy made sure she was there to supervise all things – from the way that Dennis drove to the way he would vacuum the floors; all from the convenience of her seated position.

Of her greatest joys (and also pains in her a**), Nancy leaves behind her children, Jeffrey Hageman of Canfield, Kerry (Nathan) Froelich of Sunbury and Laura (Brett) Ennis of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. She has five grandchildren, that unlike her children, were nothing but constant enjoyment, Grace and Maddie Froelich; Tennyson, Knox and Charlotte Clem.

Nancy is also survived by her sister, Mary Jo Nyers of Poland; sisters-in-law, Martha Reddinger of Austintown and Marilyn (Greg) May of Boardman and numerous nieces and nephews, who will remember their aunt as the loudest at all family functions and at least in her opinion, the most fun.

Nancy leaves behind a lasting legacy of homemade apparel for her family – from the sheep shirts her children were forced to wear in their youth to the holiday shirts she would make for her grandchildren. Nancy would go all out for each holiday, from numerous sets of dishes (at least four for Christmas alone, not including her “good” China) to extensive displays of her holiday houses. Of course, that also means she amassed a great number of worthless tchotchkes throughout the years that would somehow find their way into a box deposited at one of her children’s homes, only to be discovered after she had already left to return to her own home. Nancy loved to sit outside on her porch with her morning coffee, surveying her kingdom, surrounded by her flowers, birdhouses and, yes, even more tchotchkes.

Nancy loved to create a number of things other than t-shirts. She was an avid cross-stitcher who won numerous blue ribbons at the Canfield Fair. Her handiwork is displayed in the homes, of not only her children, but numerous other family members and friends. Like her father, she enjoyed playing the slot machines at casinos far and wide. Both enjoyed a magic touch that had them winning more often than not. Dennis, her ever accommodating spouse, was there by her side (though often not technically by her side as he was typically sleeping in the lobby or car) to cash in her winnings.

Her family and really anyone that knew her, will fondly remember her love of all things mumu to wear. From her around the house mumus, to her going out in public mumus – because as those who truly knew her, Nancy did not care for what anyone may have thought about her attire, her attitude, or who she was. Nancy was a force to be reckoned with, mumu or not.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home; please feel free to share your favorite “Nancy-ism” or story with the family during this time. We know that there are plenty to be shared and she loved to be the center of attention when she could.

There will be a celebration of life following at 12:00 Noon, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

