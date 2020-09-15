Nancy J. Jubak, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Jubak, 77, of Austintown, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Caprice Health Care Center.

Nancy was born July 1, 1943 in Salem, Ohio daughter of Robert and Bernice Fife Bradley.

She was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School. Upon graduation, she attended Cosmetology School and became a professional hairdresser. Then, later in life she became a teacher’s aide in Youngstown City Schools.

Nancy will always be remembered for her dedication and commitment as a mother and her passion for children and adults with disabilities. She supported Mahoning County Special Olympics, ACLD, YPI children with learning disabilities, and worked with children of behavioral disorders. She was a caring, giving, kind and generous soul who loved taking care of children and her family.

She retired as a teacher’s aide in kindergarten from Youngstown City Schools after 20 years of service. Her mission was to teach children how to read and write. Also, Nancy’s purpose in life was educating children with learning and physical disabilities. She learned sign language to help children with hearing impairment. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Saxon Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles 3298 and Scleroderma support group. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, baking, flowers, dogs, horses, playing cards and bingo.

Nancy was a devoted mother to her daughter, Brenda and her special needs son, Michael. She truly, loved her grandchildren, Matthew and Paul.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 46 years, Charlie whom she married January 12, 1974, daughter Brenda (Norm) Murdock of Columbus, Ohio, son, Michael Jubak of Canfield, brother, Dave (Mary Kay) Bradley of Beloit, Ohio, grandchildren, Matthew of Dallas, Texas and Paul of Cincinnati, Ohio, nephews, Bob (Mary) Jubak of Cincinnati, Ohio and Chad Bradley of Beloit, Ohio.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Caprice Health Care and Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital fourth floor nursing staff for all their wonderful care and service.

There are calling hours at Fox Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church 4545 New Road Austintown, at 12:00 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Gregory F. Fedor.

Interment will be private on Monday September 21, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social distancing guidelines, 6-foot rule and not to linger, thank you.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in her name to be given to Purple Cat (which enhances adults with disabilities through programs) 4738 McCartney Road, Lowellville, OH 44436 (330-536-2100) bigpurplecat.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

