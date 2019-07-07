Nancy C. (Grim) Dunn, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy C. Dunn, 77, formerly of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her daughter’s home in New Middletown, surrounded by her family.

Born August 7, 1941, in Youngstown, she was predeceased by her parents, Fredrick and Josephine (Cram) Grim of Youngstown; her sisters, Delores Gallace of Youngstown and Lois Carpenter of Youngstown and her brother, Robert Grim of Manning, South Carolina.

After graduating from South High School in 1959, Nancy attended Victor George Beauty Academy.

She worked as a cosmetologist and a cashier for many years as she raised her family.

Nancy enjoyed traveling to national parks in all 50 states. She also enjoyed reading, painting and other creative crafts. She was a member of Friends of the Boardman Library, Delay the Disease and TOPS groups.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Raymond J. Dunn, whom she married on July 1, 1961 at St. Patrick’s Church and her daughter, Susan Dunn (Tom Slaven) of New Middletown. Her memory will be cherished by her sister, Betty Walker of Phoenix; her brother, Richard Grim of Phoenix and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 10, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

There will be an additional viewing at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown on Thursday, July 11 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

