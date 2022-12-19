YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Fox, 96 passed away peacefully Sunday Morning December 18, 2022.

She was born June 2, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Anna Sheridan Johnston.

Nancy was a 1945 graduate of Ursuline High School.

After graduation, Nancy taught a Sacred Heart and St. Dominic Schools. She was an active member of St. Charles Church, where she was a eucharistic minister and helped with Meals on Wheels. Nancy was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of Tippecanoe Country Club.

Her husband James E. Fox, whom she married January 7, 1947, passed away May 14, 2013.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children George E. Fox, Timothy J. Fox, and Mary A. Fox., grandchildren Lynn (Mark) Klein and Emily (Cameron) Wright, and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Nathan, Noah and Lily.

Nancy was preceded in death by her brother George Johnston, sister Mary Leah Beil, daughter in law Terry Fox, sister-in-law Mary Johnston, brother-in-law Neale Beil, and nephew Jerry Johnston.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday December 21, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday December 22, 2022, at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.