Nancy A. Dombroski Frease, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Dombroski Frease, 63, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019, with her family at her side.

Nancy was born February 25, 1956, in Youngstown, daughter of Rosemarie Cregan Dombroski, she was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1974 graduate of Boardman High School and graduated from Choffin School of Nursing. She also worked for Camp Fitch as a summer nurse for kids, she enjoyed cooking and catering special events at Camp Fitch.

Nancy worked 25 years at St. Elizabeth hospital in intensive care and recovery, plus about eight years in Dialysis.

Nancy was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church; she loved children and animals.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, William J. Frease, whom she married June 13, 1992, at the St. James chapel in Boardman Park.

Her sons, Daniel Dombroski of Arizona, Quinn (Brent) Cross of Canfield, Callie (Jason) Roberts of Virginia and Bill (Carrie) Frease of Columbus; her brother, Jeff (Debbie) Dombroski of McDonald and her sisters-in-law, Debbie (Mark) Ogden and Donna Blisard, survive her. She also leaves her six grandchildren.

Besides her mother, Rosemarie, she was preceded in death by her beloved mother-in-law, Shirley Frease and brother-in-law, Don Blisard.

A memorial Mass will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, celebrated by Reverend Simon Mino.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m., at the church prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made in Nancy’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

