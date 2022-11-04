STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadyne A. (Perry) Myers, age 80, a resident of Struthers, Ohio passed Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio, following heart failure at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Nadyne was born June 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Nunzio J. Perry and Margaret A. Fineran Perry.

Nadyne was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, Youngstown, Ohio in 1960, followed by earning her Secretarial Degree from Youngstown State University. She was also a sorority sister with Tau Kappa Nu, at Youngstown State University.

After graduation from college, Nadyne was employed for 15 years as a secretary with Truscon Republic Steel Corporation.

Nadyne was married to her belated husband, John D. Myers, November 28, 1970. They were happily married for over 50 years; he passed away May of 2021.

She has one son, Dr. Michael J. (Dr. Jessice Hope) Myers of Carlisle, Ohio; four grandchildren, Julius Morgan, Colette, Vivian and Hunter Michael Myers, who also reside in Carlisle, Ohio; a brother, Joseph E. Perry and his wife, Nancy A. Perry, of Palm Bay, Florida and her two nephews, Jeffrey J. Perry and his wife, Heather Freddino Perry, of Palm Bay, Florida and J. Rhodes Perry and his partner, Deanna Croce, both of Portland, Oregon.

Nadyne attended Christ Our Savior parish, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, Ohio and Holy Family Parish in Poland, Ohio. She was a devout Catholic, with great faith.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, in Struthers, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at the church.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Nadyne’ s wish is to have the St. Vincent DePaul food banks be given a donation, in her name.

Nadyne final message was to make sure all her close friends that supported her in her final years know how much their time, talent and treasure were deeply appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Family and friends of Nadyne may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Myers family.

