Monica Joan Matteo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monica Joan Matteo, nee Opple, passed away after a six-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia on Friday, April 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Monica was born in Masury, Ohio on May 29, 1950 to Catherine and Jerry Opple, the youngest of three girls.

She graduated from Brookfield High school in 1968. She then studied nursing and graduated from Youngstown State University in 1972.

After her graduation, she worked as a nurse for 40 years, starting at the then Warren General Hospital and subsequently moving to Northside Hospital to work in the cardiology department, from which she retired in 2013.

Also shortly after graduating, she was swept away by a witty gentleman with long, flowing curls. She married the love of her life, James Phillip Matteo, on September 21, 1974. After they lived briefly in Arizona, they found the weather far too sunny and returned to Ohio and settled in Boardman.

Monica’s Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life, with a strong devotion to Mary, St. Jude and St. Anthony. She was an active parishioner of St. Charles Church, where she participated in weekly adoration for both St. Charles as well as Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

As a woman of true faith, she loved helping others and showing her affection daily through small acts of kindness and love. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed helping at her daughter’s podiatry office in Warren, Ohio and became a welcome and friendly face to patients and their families.

She was an avid list maker, British movie watcher, craft show attendee, lover of all things Jane Austin and the color purple and an enthusiastic tiny home and narrow boat fanatic.

Of all the many things she loved, she cherished her family the most. Though her husband and twin daughters elicited many side eyes, they were the light of her life and together they all created a truly everlasting bond.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim; daughters, Dr. Jamie Matteo (Michael Gayetsky, Jr.) and Julie (Anthony) Filippo and the apple of her eye, her granddaughter, Catherine Yvonne “Yvie” Filippo; “grand doggers,” Penny Lane and Izzie, as well as her sisters, Carol Zimmerman and Barbara Emery and numerous cousins and friends.

Monica was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Jerry Opple; her brother-in-law, Joe Matteo and sister-in-law, Anita (Vince) DelSignore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. at St Charles Church, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers, with calling hours prior to Mass, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Due to our current health crisis Covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the state (6-foot apart and please not to linger) thank you.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

