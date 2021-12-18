YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mischelle Lynn Riley, 54 passed away peacefully Thursday morning December 16, 2021.

She was born November 16, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gerald Don and Linda Sue Spillman Riley.

Mischelle was a South High School graduate who also attended Cardinal Mooney Highschool, Youngstown State University, and a culinary school in New York City. For grade school, she attended St. Dominic’s in Youngstown.

Her love of children led her to become a nanny for several families in New York, Maryland, New Jersey and Chicago. She also worked at the childcare at Davis Family YMCA in Boardman.

Mischelle’s zest for life and love of Broadway lead her to become involved in charity work with Broadway Cares and served as an event planner for Mingle for a Cause in New York City. She loved New York but her greatest joy in life was raising her grandchildren and spending time with friends and family.

Along with her mother, Mischelle leaves to cherish her memory her daughters; Annie Michael Jones and Dana Brown; sisters, Heidi Riley and Trisha Anna-Marie Riley; brothers, Alec (AJ) Hamling and Christopher Carroll; grandchildren, Alden Jones and Zoey Mischelle Riley; several aunts; an uncle; cousins and numerous friends she considered family.

Mischelle was preceded in death by her father.

There will be a celebration of life for Mischelle at Greater Life Church in Youngstown, Ohio on January 15, 2022. (Time to be determined).

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512.

