YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton Ramos, Jr., 54, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born December 23, 1967, in White Plains, New York, a son of Milton and Maria Ramos.

Milton was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was the life of the party and was always willing to crack a joke and make you smile. He will be sincerely missed by many.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Theresa Kuhn-Ramos; his children, Douglas Ramos, Arianna Ramos, Alaina Ramos (Tony), Marcus Ramos, Sr., Nicole Ramos, Christina Byrd, Justin Rose, Patricia (Brian) Layman, Pearl (Steven) VanSkiver, Teddy Kuhn II and Stella Kuhn; his siblings, Anna (Tito) Rivera, Carman Pabom, Joey Ramos, Lucy Armstrong and Lydia (Anllé) Rivera and Sonia Carden, along with many grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Other than is parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Milton Ramos.

Friends may visit on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray costs.

