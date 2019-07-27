Mildred “Millie” J. Bueno, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With love, we present this tribute to Mildred “Millie” J. Bueno, 85, who passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Millie was born April 7, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Sophia (Sofranko) Novotnik.

She attended Holy Name School and graduated from Chaney High School in 1952, where she was a member of the Cowboys marching band and met the love of her life and future husband, Richard “Dick” Bueno.

She married Dick on September 8, 1956, at Holy Name Church and started their life together, making their first home in Bossier City, Louisiana, where Dick was stationed while serving his final year in the U.S. Air Force at Barksdale Air Force Base. They returned to Youngstown and settled in Austintown, where they lived their entire lives.

Prior to her marriage, Millie worked at Ohio Bell Telephone Company (and also a model for its catalog) and the Youngstown Library. During her teen years, she sold popcorn at the Schenley Theater in downtown Youngstown. Once her three children (Rick, Sue and Sharon) came along, Millie transitioned to a homemaker. She later returned to the workforce, working at The National Shirt Shop in the Southern Park Mall. She was later employed as office manager at TrustMark Insurance, where she worked for more than 20 years, retiring in 1998.

Millie was always on the go, whether it was going shopping, to craft shows, on “club dates” with her girlfriends or doing beautiful counted cross-stitching and planting flowers. She loved sports and was a loyal (and frustrated) fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and loved going to the Austintown Fitch and Youngstown State football games. She was an amazing baker and was known for her incredible Christmas cutout cookies and clothespin cookies. She lived for attending her children’s activities when they were growing up and later those of her grandchildren.

Beyond work and her hobbies, Millie served as Secretary of the Austintown Girls Softball League during the 1980s, a league in which her daughters played. She was also a member of the Austintown Friends of the Library for many years. She was a founding member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Those left to tell her stories and cherish her memory include her husband, Dick; her son, Rick (Carol) Bueno of North Canton; two daughters, Sue Ferguson of Austintown and Sharon Bueno (fiancé, Dave McMurray) of Austintown; five grandchildren, Tim Bueno of Brooklyn, New York, Steven Bueno of Boston, Eric Bueno of Pittsburgh, Ryan Ferguson of Austintown and Lauran (Jordan) Woolley of Austintown; her sister, Lillian Huzjak of Youngstown; her sister-in-law, Thea (Tom) Frederick of Austintown as well as several nephews.

Millie has joined her parents and infant son in eternal rest.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, July 30, at 12:00 Noon celebrated by Rev. Gregory Fedor at Immaculate Heart of Mary church, 4490 Norquest Boulevard, in Austintown.

Calling hours will be from 10:30 – 11:50 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

