Michelle Sheridan Firment, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Sheridan Firment, 58, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021, with her family by her side.

Michelle was born January 26, 1963, in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael J. and Judith O’Brian Sheridan.

She graduated from McDonald High School in 1981.

She worked as an industrial seamstress for Gasser Chair Company, GLI Pool Products until her retirement in 2008.

She belonged to the McDonald Midgets football program.

She was a wonderful cook and baker and her grandchildren were her whole world.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Stephen M. Firment, whom she married January 15, 1988; her son, Matthew (Michaela) Firment and their sons, Jan “Janko” Firment and another son due later on this year; her daughter, Stefani M. Firment and her children, Jase, Makenzie and Tommy; her stepson, Brian Firment and his children Joseph, Elijah, Serina, Xavier; her sisters Denise Lou Ronghi of Girard and Diane (Robert) Zajack of McDonald; her nephew Ryan (Danica) Ronghi and their son, Wesley; nephew Lance (Danielle) and their daughter Adalynn and nephew Louie (Katie Keleman).

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 222 S. State Street, Girard, (Kinnick Funeral Home Girard Chapel), followed immediately by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m., celebrated by Rev. John Sheridan.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Bharagava Ravi, Dr. Antoine Chahine and staff, her caregiver Gail Puntel and her many families and friends for their compassionate care of Michelle in her time of need.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

