CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Renee Tyma, 56 passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, November 12, 2022.

She was born May 26, 1966, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and the late Mary Alice Luscre Tyma.

Michelle was a 1984 graduate of Neshannock High School.

After graduation, Michelle went to work for the Preston Auto Group, working first as the office manager at Preston Hyundai in Boardman, then as a receptionist Preston Motors in New Castle.

She was an active member of Church of Gensis in New Castle and loved to sing there. Michelle was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Robert and Geri Tyma of New Castle; brother, Anthony Tyma, Sr. of Canfield; nephew, Anthony (Taylor) Tyma, Jr; niece, Jocelyn (Paul) Gonzalez and great-nieces, Maryalice and Madalyn Gonzalez.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home, officiated by Michelle’s friend, Rev. Ron Eade.

Material tributes can be made in Michelle’s memory to Greater Ohio Lupus Foundation, 12930 Chippewa Road, Brecksville, OH 44141.

Michelle’s family would like to thank the staff and management at Windsor House of Canfield for their compassion and taking wonderful care of her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512.

