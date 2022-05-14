BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Wayne Saverko, 76, was promoted to glory Friday, May 6, 2022 at home with his family by his side.

Michael was born August 28, 1945, a son of Michael and Mary Zentko Saverko.

He was an iron worker, working out of structural and ornamental iron workers local 207.

Michael enjoyed camping and NASCAR.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Julie Ann Capuzzi, whom he married January 3, 1984; children Michael (Cindy) Saverko, Gina Saverko, Christina (Joseph Fusco, Jr.) Miller and Jason (Sarah Smith) Miller; brother, Robert Saverko, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents Michael is preceded in death by a brother Ronald Saverko.

There will be a private celebration of Michael’s life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

