Michael T. Popovec II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a long, blessed and fulfilling life Michael T. Popovec II, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the care of the Hospice House, he was 93 years old,

Mike was born November 29, 1926, son of Mike and Mary Pidoni Holmsey Popovec, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He is a graduate from Chaney High School and then went on to earn his degree in mathematics from Tulane University, where he also received a scholarship to play football and baseball.

Lieutenant Mike Popovec was also a decorated Navy Veteran and was honored and proud to serve his country.

In 1944 he married the love of his life Elayne Homes who sadly passed away in 2015. He has been searching for her ever since. Together they resided in Boardman, Ohio for most of their marriage. Their favorite vacation spot was a condo they owned on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where many cherished memories with their kids, grandkids, friends and family were created.

Mike also had a successful 50-year career with Nationwide Insurance.

Mike enjoyed his nautical themed back porch where friends and family would gather over decades watching sporting events including NCAA football and basketball, the NFL and the PGA tour. He was an avid sports fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Go Bucks. Mike loved to golf and was a member of the Thursday night St. Christine golf league for over 50 years. Nicknamed Iron Mike for playing every week in match play up until the age of 85. Around this time he was proud to record his first ever hole in one. Mike was also active in the Millcreek Junior baseball league as manager and sponsor. He was enshrined into the Youngstown baseball hall of fame. One of Mike’s other passions was playing the horses at Mountaineer Racetrack and Hollywood Gaming Racino.

Mike leaves behind four children, Mickey (Karen) of Canfield, Mark (Donna) of Boardman, David (Kelli) of Canfield and Mary Beth of Youngstown. Mike better known as Papa is survived by his eight grandchildren, Bo, Kristin (Alex), Samantha, Markie, Jackie, Michelle (Danny), Allison and Michael and two great-grandchildren, little Danny and Eloise.

Besides his parents Mike and Mary and his wife Elayne, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Rutkousky who passed in 2013. Mike was also preceded by his brothers, John and Bob and sisters, Mary and Helen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Simon Mino at St. Christine Church at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

A private in interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone to practice proper social distancing.

Mike’s family has requested any memorial donations be given to St. Christine Church, 315 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 4511.

Mike has played his final round of golf and is now at the 19th hole finally reunited with his wife Elayne.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

