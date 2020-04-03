Michael R. Melewski, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Melewski, 42, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence in Austintown.

Michael was born August 17, 1977, in Youngstown, son of Robert “Bo” and Sandra S. Sauceman Melewski and was lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 1996, he also graduated from TDDS Technical School for Trucking.

Michael was a truck driver for several years but recently had been working for Anderson & Dubose Trucking where he was Rookie of the year in 2019.

Michael was very passionate about motorcycles and riding his Harley Davidson, he enjoyed camping and having bar-b-ques with his friends.

Michael was a Jack-of- all-Trades but he was a master of the unicycle.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents of Boardman; his daughter, Taylor Costello of Austintown and his son, Jordan Melewski at home in Austintown and his girlfriend, Kim Dillinger, whom he made his home in Austintown with. Also surviving are his brothers, Brian T. (Jennifer) Melewski of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Dennis R. (Carly) Melewski of Cleveland and his niece, Addison and nephews, Braeden, Kellan and Benjamin Melewski. Michael also leaves aunts and uncles, Cindy and Steve D’Apolito, Mary Jo Melnik, Thomas and Agnes Sauceman, Susan Terranova, Bobbie and Mike Chop, plus several cousins and his beloved dog, Lili girl.

A private service will be held for the family at this time and a celebration of life will be announced for a later date.

Michael’s family has asked that memorial tributes be given to Camp Lion Heart, 24799 Purcell Road, South Bloomingville, OH 43152.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

