Michael Patrick Rodgers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Patrick Rodgers, 71, peacefully passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Ivy Woods Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, North Lima, Ohio, where he had resided for the last nine months.

Michael was born May 14, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest child of Charles and Maureen Keehner Rodgers.

He graduated from Youngstown State University in 1973 with a Bachelor’s Degree in history.

Until his retirement in 2011, he had worked for the Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company for over 30 years, lastly while living in Arnold, Maryland.

Michael had a passion for scuba diving. He has explored St. Croix, Papua New Guinea and many beautiful places in between. He also enjoyed diving with sharks, exploring shipwrecks and caves. He was able to teach the gift of scuba diving through a company he formed, Maryland Scuba.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sally, who passed in 2018 in Arnold, Maryland.

Michael is survived by three children, Rebecca (David) Kline of Columbia, Missouri, Jared (Joyce) Rodgers of Struthers, Ohio, Jolene Ihnat of Boardman, Ohio, as well as, nine grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Charles E. Rodgers, Jr. and his sister, Colleen Rodgers.

He is survived by siblings, Larry (Debbie) Rodgers of Boardman, Ohio, Sheila (Michael) Dooly of Bentonville, Alabama, Timothy Rodgers of Columbus, Ohio, Bridget (Michael) Farrell of Odenville, Alabama, Kevin (Linda) Rodgers of Culver City, California and Darren (Hang) Rodgers of Katy, Texas.

As Michael’s final gift, he graciously donated himself to further the education of current medical students at Northeast Ohio Medical University.

The family requests that memorial tributes be given in Michael’s name to OceanConservancy@oceanconservancy.org or the Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology at Northeast Ohio Medical University.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.