Michael “Mikey” S. Rinaldo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael S. Rinaldo passed on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Hospice House.

He was born January 15, 1938 in Youngstown, son of Carl and Concetta (Mallamace) Rinaldo and was raised on the east side.

Mikey enrolled into Ursuline High School and was an outstanding all-around athlete. Being small in stature and wanting to play sports, his brother Fabian “Fub”, a member of the East High School Hall of Fame himself, encouraged him by telling him “If you want to play ball, you better go to Ursuline”. Earning varsity letters in football, basketball, and track, Mikey’s senior year, he was selected as 1st Team All-City defensive back in football and was also selected Captain of the football, basketball and track teams. Because of his outstanding athletic ability in football, he was inducted into the Ursuline High School Hall of Fame. After his high school graduation, Mikey enrolled into Youngstown State University, where he graduated in 1960. He earned a Bachelor’s of Engineering Degree with a major in mechanical engineering and mathematics and worked as a design and proposal engineer.

Mikey enjoyed all sports and making casino trips but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his nieces and nephews, John Patrick May, Sr., Vito Pincione, Karen Pincione, Lisa (Michael) Cross, Cheryl (Michael) Krawetz, Janet Weeks, Lynn Kana and Margaret Savko, as well as several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean May Savko and Antoinette Pincione; his brother, Fabian Rinaldo; niece, Dina Faye Gatrell Koczwara and great-nephew, Vito “Anthony” Weeks.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman.

Mikey will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered for his service to our country.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 in his memory.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the State of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.