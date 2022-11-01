AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Wayne Dobransky, 76 passed away peacefully Monday, October 31, 2022, after a lengthy battle of numerous health issues.

Family was everything to Mike, his devoted wife and loving family were by his side at passing.

Michael was born August 26, 1946, in Warren, a son of the late Michael J Dobransky and Elizabeth Belansky.

He was a 1964 graduate of Fitch High School and a 1981 graduate of Youngstown State University

Mike was a financial planner and part owner of Dailey Dobransky Financial Services. He also was in a partnership of Dobransky Tax Service with his brother and sister since 1994. Their father started the business in 1966.

Mike was an avid boater. He was Commodore of All Ports Yacht Club (APYC), located at Venetian Marina from 1996 to 1997; there, he was considered as the “Grand Puba.” He was very instrumental in the APYC annual Rum Party at Put-In-Bay, which he considered “his island”.

He was an affiliate with Inter-Lakes Yachting Association (ILYA). Mike always referred to himself as being the docking committee at the yearly Power Boat Regatta. He was also a member of the Greater Cleveland Boating Association (GCBA)

In the boater world, if you said “It’s Only Money” many of the past and present Commodores of these associations and many boaters would know it was Mike. He was one of a kind.

He was a delegate and Chapter President Blue Gavel District 7 since 1997.

He was a season ticket holder of the Cleveland Browns, an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and a member of the Austintown Alumni Association.

Michael leaves behind his wife Sandy, children, Mark (Amy) Dobransky, Matthew (Jennifer) Dobransky, Joe (Rachel) Testa, Justyna Testa and Riley Roberts, seven grandchildren Johnny V, Alyssa, Kayla, Joey, III, Giovanni, Amelia, and Elliana. He also leaves behind his sister Elizabeth “Lee” (Ken) Anderson, brother Darryl (Rosemarie) Dobransky, sister-in-law Darlene (Dennis) Seger, brother-in-law, Ed Bailey and Joseph Lenzi, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael J Dobransky, mother, Elizabeth Belansky, and stepson, Vincent Testa.

Family and Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, and from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. on Friday, November 4, at Fox Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Church in Austintown Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Gregory F. Fedor. He will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

