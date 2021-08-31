Michael “Mike” J. Sanko, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” J. Sanko, Sr. 90, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 28, 2021, at Brookdale of Mentor, with his loving family at his side.

Mike was born March 9, 1931, in Youngstown, son of the late Nicholas and Mary Dyke Sanko, he was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Garfield Grade School and graduated from South High School, class of 1949.

Mike attended Youngstown State University and worked several jobs, Youngstown Sheet & Tube, General Fireproofing and Youngstown Steel Tank, just to name a few. He then was a delivery milk man for Sealtest Dairy.

Finally, Mike landed a position at the General Motors Lordstown assembly plant where he worked 32 years, retiring in 1999.

Mike loved sports especially the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State football. He enjoyed history especially Twentieth Century history. As one who loved the Lord, Mike was always amazed at the wonders of God found in astronomy and nature. Mike loved growing vegetables in his garden, especially tomatoes.

Mike leaves to cherish his memory his wife Regina “Jeannie” E. Schneider Sanko whom he married at St. Charles Catholic Church on November 14, 1959. His daughter Nancy M. Sank of Boardman and his sons Michael “Mike” J. Sanko, Jr. of Boardman and Bob (Diana) Sanko of Mentor, Ohio, his brother Steven Sanko of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents Mike was preceded in death by his sisters Stella Bunjack, Ann Sanko and Vickie Suhar, brothers Johnny and Bill Sanko, plus several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Family and friends May call on Thursday September 2, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home.

Prayer will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday September 3, at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Dominic Catholic Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave. Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to our current health situation ( COVID- 19 ) we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social distancing guidelines ( 6-foot apart) thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Marrket St. Boardman, Ohio.

