BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In Loving Memory of Michael James Gorman, a loving parent, amazing friend and sports lover.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Gorman, a remarkable individual who embodied passion, dedication and love in every aspect of his life. Michael departed from this world on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

His hobbies included listening to music, watching movies and sports. He really enjoyed watching football, his favorite team was the Miami Dolphins. Beyond sports, Michael Gorman had an extraordinary talent for cooking and loved to cook, he always made the best food. Michael’s true greatness shone through in his role as a friend and a father. He possessed a kind and compassionate nature, always ready to lend an ear, offer support and brighten someone’s day with his infectious laughter and genuine care. His friendships were built on trust, loyalty and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of those around him.

Michael was preceded by his father, James Gorman and is survived by his mother, Sara Counts; his sister, Michelle Padilla; his brothers, John Gorman and James Gorman; his daughters, Nicole Gorman, Samantha Gorman, Katelyn Gorman and Miranda Gorman, as well as his grandchildren, Asher Abbott, Gwynevere Diaz, Zander Abbott and Scarlett Lewis.

In his passing, Michael leaves behind a legacy of love, strength and cherished memories that will forever live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. May his spirit continue to guide and inspire us as we carry forward his values and the love he showered upon us. Rest in eternal peace, dear Michael.

