CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr. of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 98, by the side of his devoted wife of 64 years, Anna Maria Corsaro Calautti.

Born on April 9, 1924, in Volant, Pennsylvania, Mike’s life was a treasured gift to those who knew him, and he was held in the highest of regards as a loving, strong, genuine, hard-working, and loyal companion to innumerable people in his lifetime. His stoic nature and steadfast devotion to his family is a legacy that they will proudly carry, and tales of his dashing smile will be passed down for generations to come. Mike’s story is peppered with many extraordinary accomplishments, such as storming the beaches of Normandy on D-Day and displaying incredible bravery at The Battle of the Bulge as a Staff Sargent in the 129th Unit of Battery B, the Aircraft Artillery Batallion for which he received the following decoration and citations: Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and six Bronze Stars.

He proudly served his community through his cherished automotive business—Ravenwood Motors—which he owned for over 40 years in Youngstown.

He was a member of The Bears Club of Boardman, The Saxon Club of Youngstown, Italian American Veterans, and the Boardman Veterans Association.

Now that he is resting with his mother Josephine, father Guilio, brothers Paul, Joseph, and Victor, sisters Katherine, Jane, and Sylvia, and with Anna’s mother Lidia, who was one of his dearest friends.

He leaves behind his wife Anna, three children, Jo Anna Calautti Cline and husband Jeff Cline, Michael James Calautti, Jr. and wife Terri Douglas Calautti, and Pamela Lidia Calautti, along with his greatest blessings—seven grandchildren (Danielle, Alyssa, Jenny, Michael, AnnMarie, Mark, and Kaitlyn) and six great grandchildren (Ralston, Parker, Rowan, Lena, Vivienne, and Giovanni), who are all honored to have had such an exemplary and admirable man as their Nunu.



Family and friends may call Tuesday, October 25, 2022 commencing with a viewing hour beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Parish in Youngstown, followed by mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.

A funeral procession will proceed to Michael’s burial site at Calvary Cemetery and to the chapel for military honors and committal prayers. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life with a mercy meal after he is laid to rest.



In lieu of flowers and to honor Michael’s steadfast service to our country, his family requests that you instead consider donating to Tunnels to Towers at t2t.org (or by mail at Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10306), an organization that supports our nation’s greatest heroes and their families.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

