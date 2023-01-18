YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” J. Sheridan, 82, passed peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Hospice House with his family at his side.

Mike was born June 19, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of the late Robert F. and Lucille McBride Sheridan, he was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Ursuline High School class of 1959 and enlisted in the United States Army shortly after in 1960, he was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia and was honorably discharged in 1962.

Mike married the love of his life, Judith E. O’Brian, at St. Rose Church in Girard on May 5, 1962; they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

He had worked various jobs before working for Gasser Chair for 25 years retiring in 2005.

Mike’s greatest joy was spending time with his family especially anything to do with his grandchildren’s sporting events. He could often be seen hanging out with his grandson, Louie and his friends at work and would bring donuts to everyone.

Mike leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Judith; his daughters, Denise (Lou) Ronghi of Girard and Diane (Robert) Zajach of McDonald; his son-in-law, Stephen M. Firment of McDonald and grandchildren, Ryan (Danica) Ronghi, Lance (Danielle) Ronghi, Louie (Katie) Ronghi, Matthew (Michaela) Firment and Stefani M. Firment. He also leaves his great-grandchildren, Jase, Makenzie, Tommy, Janko, Matthias, Wesley, Audrey, Addie and new baby in two weeks, “Emma”; his sister, Nora Mae Larson of Cincinnati and sisters-in-law, Mary M. Sheridan of Poland and Monica Rothwell of McDonald.

Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Sheridan Firment who passed August 5, 2021; his sister, Mary Theresa Sheridan (Powell E.) Burrows; brothers, Robert “Bob” (Rita) Sheridan and John M. Sheridan and brother-in-law, David A. Larson

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home Girard Chapel, 222 S. State Street, followed immediately by a funeral service at 5:30 p.m., celebrated by the Very Rev. John Sheridan. Military Honors will be presented, after the service.

The Sheridan family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Bharagava Ravi and Mike’s hospice nurse Danielle and aid Dennis and the staff of Hospice of the Valley, for the compassion and care shown to Mike.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

