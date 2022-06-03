YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Alexander, 44, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Hospice House surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Michael was born April 17, 1978, in Youngstown, a son of the late Dr. Louis P. and Norma J. (Zelinsky) Alexander.

He attended St. Christine’s and later graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School. He continued his education by earning both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

While working at PNC Bank, Michael worked his way up from an office manager to Branch Manager before taking a position at Huntington National Bank as their Vice President of Sales, Business Development, Treasury Management and Municipal Banking and Private Banker.

Michael’s professional affiliations and philanthropy included Junior Achievement Board of Directors, Akron Children’s Advocacy Board and Leadership Council, Association for Financial Professionals, Northeastern Ohio Treasury management association, Regional Chamber, United Way Business and Industry Team Loan Executive and Relay for Life team captain and member of Leadership Mahoning Valley.

Family was always Mike’s first priority and when he wasn’t working, he was spending time with his family and entertaining friends with his sarcastic wit. When he wasn’t playing with his children, Mike could always be found in the middle of some project around his house or at the house of anyone who needed help.

Michael leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, the former Gina M. Pannunzio, whom he married July 21, 2007. They are the proud parents of Gianna Elizabeth and Michael Louis. He will also be missed by his siblings, Kelly (Theresa) Alexander of Hudson, Louis (Marie) Alexander, Jr. of Canfield and Joseph Alexander of Canfield. He truly enjoyed spending time with all of his nieces and nephews, James, Sean, Ava, Sadie, Mae, Joey, Mila, Samantha and C.J. Mike leaves his aunts, Godmother Betty Joyce, Carol Desmond and Marion Nemer; several cousins, including Marty (Sarah) Desmond and John Desmond, who were more like brothers to him; his in-laws, Gino and Carol Pannunzio of Canfield and brother-in-law, Chad (Chrissy) Pannunzio of Lexington, Kentucky. Michael also has many lifelong friends whom he considered to be like family.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, several aunts and uncles and his cousin, John Zelinsky.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. There will be a Divine Liturgy beginning at 12:30 p.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

The funeral will be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for anyone unable to attend the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street , Youngstown, OH 44512, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Family and friends of Michael may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Alexander family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.