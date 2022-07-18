YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Hritz, Jr., 87, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 15, 2022.

Michael was born January 1, 1935, in Lowellville, a son of the late Michael and Mary Kascak Hritz, Sr.

He was a 1953 graduate of Struthers High School.

He worked at Glenwood Auto Body for his late uncle, Joe, moving on to McKay Machine functioning in various machining operations. In 1966 he was hired by General Motors and was one of the first employees at the then new Lordstown Assembly Plant, specializing in body/paint work for the next 30 years until his retirement in 1996.

He was a devout member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church.

He enjoyed painting pictures, working on cars and listening to polka music. Mike was an avid sports fan and followed the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeye football teams.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 65 years, the former Clara J. Repasky, whom he married April 27, 1957; children, Michael (Suzanne) Hritz of Salem, John Hritz of Boardman, Terri (J.R.) Bell of Huntsville, Ohio and David Hritz at home; sister, Mary (John) Basista of Poland; grandchildren, Dr. Christopher (Dr. Tamara Halaweh) Hritz, Craig (Chalette) Hritz, Michael Hritz (fiancée, Amanda Reiter), Kevin Bell, Dr. Sarah (Jeff) Wildermuth and Dr. Melissa Bell (fiancé, Dr. Justin Owens) and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a Divine Liturgy following at 12:00 Noon at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

Interment will be at Canfield City Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Michael’s memory to the church.

