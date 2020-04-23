Michael E. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael E. O’Hara, 68, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, April 19, 2020.

Michael was born November 29, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Shirley Morgan O’Hara.

He was a 1969 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and received Bachelor’s Degree of Education and Master’s Degrees in Math and Science from Youngstown State University.

Michael was a teacher and rifle team coach at Howland High School, he was active in seventh ward in Youngstown.

He leaves to cherish his memory, sister, Shirley (John) Lopac; aunt, Donna Shovlin and his uncle, Dale Morgan, plus several cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Terry O’Hara.

Due to the current health crisis, private services were officiated by Rev Kevin Peters at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by burial at Lake Park Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Michael’s memory to Animal Charity of Ohio, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangement are by the Fox Funeral Home ,4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael E. O’Hara, please visit our tribute store.