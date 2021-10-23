Michael D. Stanton, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Stanton, 62, of Boardman, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his home.

Michael was born on November 2, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of Leo and Marilyn Pugh Stanton.

He was a 1978 Boardman High School graduate.

He was a self-employed contractor.

He enjoyed golfing, listening to the Cleveland Indians on the radio and was a big Notre Dame football fan.

He will be missed by his brother, Daniel Stanton and his wife, Jenine of New Middletown; his nephew, Jacob Stanton and several cousins.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 25 at the following aproximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.