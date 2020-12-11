Michael Campolito, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Campolito, 64, died on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at the Woodlands at Austin Woods, in Austintown, where he had been a resident since October of 2018.

Michael was born in Youngstown on March 30, 1956, to the late Norman and Joan Richards Campolito and graduated from Boardman High School.

He was employed at his father’s grocery store, Ralph’s Sparkle Market, until he was severely injured in a traffic accident many years ago.

Mike was a devoted fan of Corvettes, the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland browns and the television program Law and Order.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, Dennis Pellegrene of Canfiled: his uncles, Dennis (Cheryl) Richards of Poland and Ron (Tammy) Richards of Goodrich, Michigan; his aunt, Joann Richards of Austintown; several cousins and his good friend Howard Lonardo.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Pellegrene.

Material tributes can be made to the American Cancer Society in Michael’s name 525 N. Broad St. Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

