Michael C. Connelly, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Connelly, age 73, died on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Hunt Regional Hospital in Greenville, Texas.

Michael was born to John E. Connelly and Angela (Sheehan) Connelly on April 9, 1947.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1965. He then attended Youngstown State University, graduating in1969 with a BA degree in Financial Business Administration.

He was a member of Saint Dominic Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Michael recently retired from Raytheon Corporation in Greenville, Texas, where he worked in the Payroll/Tax Department.

Michael was an avid fisherman. He was also a life-long fan of basketball having played through high school and followed collegiate and professional basketball for most of his life.

Michael was a beloved nephew to his aunt Helen, Sister Myra Connelly, who was a member of the Sisters of the Humility of Mary. She passed away after 76 years in the community.

Michael leaves behind one sister, Maureen (Connelly) Porter and her husband, Ralph Porter, of San Jose, California. He also leaves behind two nephews, the first being Daniel Poulin-Porter and his wife, Danielle, of Burlingame, California and their two daughters Madeleine and Mirabelle. The other nephew is Christopher Porter and his wife, Meagan, of Liberty Lake, Washington and their son Jaxsen.

The calling hours will be at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue Youngstown, OH 44507 at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021.

He will then be interned at Resurrection Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Fox Funeral Service and to his many friends and co-workers at Raytheon Corporation in Greenville, Texas. We especially appreciate the help and support of Ms. Falon Riley, a 12-year friend and co-worker of Michael’s; she has provided the family with invaluable support. Also, we appreciate the life-long friends of Ed and Kathy Cherney for their caring support.

In lieu of flowers, on behalf of the family, contributions can be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary. Please address any contribution to the following: In memory of Michael C. Connelly, Sisters of the Humility of Mary, PO Box 534, Development Office, Villa Maria, PA 16155 or at www.humilityofmary.org. You can also email: info@humilityofmary.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

