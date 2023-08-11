YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Brian Cope, 75 passed away Tuesday August 8, 2023.

He was born November 7, 1947, in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Byron and Frances Louise Moore Cope.

Michael graduated from East Palestine High School in 1965 and went on to earn a Associates Degree in Business Administration from Jefferson Technical College in Steubenville.

He was a longtime employee with Home Savings and Loan (nka Premier Bank) as a Manager of the East Palestine and Salem branches. After retirement, he enjoyed working and playing at Firestone Farms golf course.

An avid long-term player in the game of pool, he attended many tournaments around the country. Michael loved to ride his motorcycle with his son.

He was a proud Vietnam veteran serving in the Army from 1968 to 1974 where he was a Ballistic Meteorologist. During his service to his country, Michael received the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Rifle Marksman designation.

Michael was a proud member of the V.F.W.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife the former Cathleen Cavanaugh, whom he happily married January 30, 1993; children, Matthew (Melissa) Cope of Anchorage, Alaska, Anthony (Lonna) Cope of Columbiana, Kelly Lipka (Chad Manchester) of Boardman and Chris (Danielle) Realty of Boardman; sister, Margo Zuch of East Palestine; brother, Dean (Debbie) Cope of East Palestine; grandchildren, Harley, Jackson, Adam, Caitlyn, Chase and Jolene and his dog, Fozzy.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Phillip “Dusty” Cope and brother-in-law, Robert Zuch.

Friends may call for 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023, and from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a funeral service, Monday, August 14, following final visitation, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Edward P. Noga.

For those who wish to remember Michael in a special way, can send contributions in Michael’s name to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306

A television tribute will air August 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.