YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael B. Herdman, 65, of Youngstown, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 13, 2023.

He was born March 22, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph B and Ruth T. Shea Herdman.

A lifelong resident of the west side, Michael graduated from Chaney High School in 1977.

He worked as a cement finisher all of his working career. He was a member of the Cement Masons Local # 179.

Michael had a big heart, and loved his family dearly. He was a Denver Broncos fan and was a car nut, especially muscle cars. Michael was a friend to all that knew him and would give them special nicknames.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Lila Herdman, Michael Herdman and Christi (Justin) Long; brothers, James (Melissa) Herdman and Tim (Karen) Herdman; sister, Mary Jo Herdman and grandchildren, Taylor Long, Trey Long and Morgan Long.

Michael is preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Herdman; brothers, Joseph Herdman and Bruce Herdman and sister, Patricia George.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. There will be a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

Michael’s family respectfully suggests donations to be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael B. Herdman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.