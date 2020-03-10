Melvin F. McCormick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin “Mel” F. McCormick, 84, passed away peacefully Monday morning, March 9, 2020 with his family at his side.

Mel was born January 27, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Melvin Hill and Emma Mae McCormick Ferranti.

He worked as a saw operator at Saramar Aluminium and also at ABC Fire Extinguisher Company.

He enjoyed riding around and visiting friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his brother and caregiver, Harry Ferranti of Lake Milton; sister, Judith Collins of Youngstown and his beloved Shih Tzu, Tyson.

Mel is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Frady; brother, Philip Ferranti and sister, Charlotte Ladig.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a funeral service officiated by Pastor Jack Acri at 1:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 11, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.