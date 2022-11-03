YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan Elizabeth Thornton passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Megan was born on October 30, 1982, the daughter of William G. and Doreen (Kiraly) Thornton.

She was a product of Catholic education, first graduating from St. Christine’s Parochial School and then later from Cardinal Mooney High School in 2001. She then went on to graduate from Youngstown State University.

Megan had a gift for working with children. She held them accountable but always managed to have fun and take care of them like they were her own. Megan could often be found volunteering to help children with Down’s syndrome and making sure everyone felt included. Nothing made her happier than watching college football or curling up with a good book.

In addition to her parents, Megan leaves behind, her brother, William P. Thornton; her nephew, Jacob William Thornton and her grandparents, George and Dorothy Kiraly. Family traditions were very important to Megan, and she enjoyed celebrating them with a host of aunts and uncles. She leaves behind George (Jeanne) Kiraly, Patrick (Gina) Kiraly, Mark (Kathy) Kiraly, Mary Ellen Sassi, Margaret (Peter) Luchansky, Nancy (Alan) Miller and Sean (Kristen) Thornton, along with many cousins. Tom, Nick, Joe and Annie Boniface and Quinn Gaca were so very special to Megan as well.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Jane Thornton, as well as her cousin, George W. Kiraly, Jr.

It was Megan’s wish that donations be made to St. Christine School, 3125 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 or Cardinal Mooney High School, 2545 Erie Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Megan was an organ donor and her family is very proud of her decision to give the gift of life to others.

Friends and family can pay their final respects on Friday evening, November 4 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and then again on Saturday morning, November 5 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

