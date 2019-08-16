Marylou Kerr, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19 at St. Luke Church, in Boardman, for Marylou Kerr, 81, who passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 15, 2019 at the Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Marylou was born December 17, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of Otto J. and Mary O’Neill Mauerman, she was a lifetime area resident.

She attended St. Dominic Grade School and graduated in 1955 from Ursuline High School.

Marylou married the love of her life, William T. Kerr, on June 11, 1955, at St. Dominic Church, she was a stay at home mother and raised her five children.

After her kids were in school, she worked two years at the bookmobile of the Youngstown Public Library. Marylou then worked 20 years at Mahoning National Bank as a teller, after retiring she taught CCD at Saint Luke’s Parish for ten years.

Marylou enjoyed watching or listening to her beloved Cleveland Indians, playing cards with her card club and visiting amusement parks with her grandchildren.

Marylou was a charter member of Saint Luke Parish.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Bill Kerr and her children, Karen (Terry) Householder of Warren, Garry Kerr of Poland, Glenn Kerr of North Canton and Greg Kerr of Masury; a brother, John (Nadine) Myers of Springfield and seven grandchildren, Kurt (Kacie), Craig (Tara), Christopher, Kayla, Timmy, Joshua and Jenn (Zach) and six great-grandchildren, Zane, Addison, Dalton, Cooper, Conner and Arabella.

Marylou was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt and uncle that raised her, Carl and Agnes Myers; her son, Tommy Kerr who passed away May 8, 2006; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kerr; brother, Carl Myers, Jr. and her sister, Mary Agnes Gratz.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman and 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Monday, August 19, at Saint Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

